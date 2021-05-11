Ten people shot dead at Ballymurphy 50 years ago were innocent and their deaths were without justification, a coroner has ruled.

They were killed over three days in August 1971 during unrest in Belfast, when the government moved to detain IRA suspects without trial.

It comes on the same day the UK government has announced plans to introduce an amnesty on prosecutions related to the Troubles.

Relatives applauded when Mrs Justice Keegan exonerated them and found there had been a disproportionate use of force.

She said the shootings had been a violation of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights – the right to life protected by law.

Briege Voyle lost her mum during the incident:

“The last words my Mummy said was ‘the Army wouldn’t shoot you, the Army wouldn’t hurt you’, so she thought she was safe.

“They fired at her, the first shot was aimed straight at her face.

“To me that’s personal.”