There have been two further deaths and 767 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic this evening.

It comes as 317 people were hospitalised with the virus as of this morning, with 44 of these in intensive care.

Meanwhile, a further eight people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, as an additional 493 cases were confirmed in the region today.

In the South East Kilkenny has recorded the highest number of new cases with 18, followed by Tipperary with 16, Carlow confirms 15, Waterford recorded 13 and Wexford has confirmed the lowest number of new cases with 7.

There are 379 people hospitalised with the virus in the region, with 52 in intensive care.

Yesterday HSE chief Paul Reid appealed to people to keep up their efforts over the coming weeks as the country aims to avoid the trend of rising cases in Europe and the UK.

In a tweet, Mr Reid said while there were “continued signs of encouragement” this week, hospital and intensive care cases had not yet seen reductions.