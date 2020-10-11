A further two deaths and an additional 814 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There has been a total of 1,826 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 42,528 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

The Department of Health said of the cases notified today: 432 are men while 381 are women, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age of today’s cases is 32 years old.

Dublin recorded a further 226 cases, while there were 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases were spread across all remaining counties.

Speaking about today’s numbers, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said:

“It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7 day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50 per cent. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”

There are currently 201 people in hospital with the virus and a further 30 people in ICU.

Meanwhile earlier today, Northern Ireland recorded one further death and 1,066 new cases of Covid-19.