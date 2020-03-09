By Steve Neville

There are three more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

All three cases are associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

The cases are:

A female in the south of the country

A female in the west of the country

A female in the south of the country, who is a healthcare worker.

It brings to 24 the number of confirmed cases in Ireland.

Commenting, Dr Tony Holohan said: “While Ireland remains in a containment phase, we will eventually move to delay phase and then on to mitigation phase.”

The Chief Medical Officer added “Containment is about identifying and containing all cases no matter how mild.

“The delay phase will focus on minimising the spread of the virus. Ultimately, in mitigation phase, we prioritise the cases that are most unwell.

“The decision to move to delay phase will be based on a number of factors, including the amount of confirmed cases in Ireland, speed at which they are occurring and the profile of transmission.

“Ultimately all of the decisions we take are focused on limiting the impact of this disease on our population and our health service.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, they are aware that older people “may have additional concerns and worries” about the spread of coronavirus

“To ensure they have access to the information they need Alone has established an information helpline at 0818 222 024,” he said.

“This is a time for solidarity and community. We urge everyone to reach out to older family and friends, to ensure they have the appropriate advice and information.

“Protect your loved ones by not visiting if you feel unwell, with respiratory symptoms or fever.”