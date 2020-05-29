Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said he hoped public compliance with Covid-19 restrictions continued over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The two-week quarantine period for people arriving into Ireland from abroad may be lifted for some visitors.

The Irish Times reports the government may remove it for people coming from countries where Covid-19 is controlled.

Here, a further nine people with the virus have died, and there are 46 new confirmed cases.

Top health official Philip Nolan says the situation has become “astonishingly stable”.

He said: “We are at an early stage of the easing of restrictions. We are at only 10 days or so from the point at which we began to do that.

“Now is not the time for people to get ahead of the advice we are giving and we think the great majority of the population is staying with us.

“There have been isolated examples of non-compliance. Through the good work of the Gardaí, we have been able to deal with some of those challenges.

“We hope people will continue to stay with the guidance and advice and if we keep up this level of progress we will be able to work our way through the stages.”