A further one death and an additional 432 cases of Covid-19 have been announced this evening by the Department of Health.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,811.

There is also a total of 38,973 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

There are currently are 150 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 24 people in ICU.

Yesterday there were 518 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic.

The North’s Deputy First Minister has called the latest Covid figures there “alarming.”

There have been 669 new cases of coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours and one new death has been recorded.

Meanwhile, in the UK another 14-thousand-542 cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

That’s a rise of almost two-thousand compared with yesterday.

A further 76 deaths have been announced, within 28 days of a positive test.