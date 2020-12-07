There have been no new deaths and 242 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Republic this evening.

Of the cases notified today, 63 per cent are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 37 years old.

There are 76 cases located in Dublin.

In the South East, Kilkenny has reported the second highest number of new infections in the Republic with 22.

There are 13 in Waterford, 5 in Carlow, while Tipperary and Wexford have confirmed less than 5 new cases this evening.

As of 2pm today, there were 223 Covid-19 patients hospitalised with 28 in intensive care.

A further nine people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland while 397 people tested positive for the virus, the region’s Department of Health said on Monday.

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will begin from tomorrow in the North, as the UK embarks on the largest-scale immunisation programme in its history.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland “will be ready” to roll out Covid-19 vaccines as soon as EU approval for the process comes through.

However, he insisted that Irish people need to adhere to protective measures if further lockdowns are to be avoided in the New Year.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has warned a “major increase” in people socialising could see up to 1,200 cases of the virus confirmed per day by the second week of January.

In a letter sent last week, the group warned Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that growth in socialisation over the festive period could “lead to much higher levels of viral transmission than have been seen to date”.

The Government has renewed its appeal for Irish people living abroad to skip a return home for Christmas this year amid the pandemic, as it projects the number travelling home will be significantly lower than last year.