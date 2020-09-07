There have been no new deaths and 102 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

Almost 360 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend in the highest weekend figure since early May, as there has also been a steady rise in hospital admissions.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in Ireland is now higher than in 20 other countries across the continent of Europe, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Just ten countries in Europe now have a higher incidence rate of the virus among their populations than the Republic.

It comes as 141 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the North today.

One further Covid-19 related death has also been notified in the region.

It brings to the number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 565 while the number of cases stands at 7,868.