There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today, officials have announced.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 24 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

The country entered Phase Three of reopening society today.

Pubs, gyms and hairdressers were just some of the industries that got to open their doors to public again.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group for NPHET has urged the public to give careful consideration before travelling abroad.

Travel carries a risk of transmitting the Covid-19 virus back into Ireland, Professor Philip Nolan told Newstalk Breakfast.

He, personally, had not booked a holiday abroad because the advice to him as a citizen from the government, had been not to do so.

“Unfortunately, in some other countries the level of the virus is higher than it is here – and in some other countries it’s rising,” he said.