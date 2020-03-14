The Taoiseach says Ireland’s response to the coronavirus has been complicated by having a border on the island.

Government ministers and the chief medical officer are meeting their Northern Irish counterparts in Armagh this afternoon.

In total, 119 people have now tested positive for the virus on the island of Ireland.

All schools, colleges and creches have been closed in the Republic, but they remain open in the North where a different approach is being taken.

Speaking on his way into the North-South Ministerial Council, Leo Varadkar says that’s made our response to the pandemic more difficult:

“This virus knows no borders, knows no nationality, it is a problem for all of us,” he said.

Our response to that is complicated by the fact that we have two jurisdictions on this island, but that is all the more reason why we have to meet, have to work together, have to co-operate and share information.