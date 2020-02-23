The Italian government’s closing off a dozen towns after a rise in cases of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19 has killed two people there – with nearly 80 diagnosed.

Three top-flight football matches have been called off, while Milan fashion houses are holding catwalk shows behind closed doors.

Two Irish people who’ve spent two weeks isolated on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan are spending their first day in quarantine in the UK.

They arrived at a hospital in Liverpool last night along with 30 British nationals.