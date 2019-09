The Coronas have announced a series of intimate gigs in Dublin throughout the month of December.

On the back of their Long Way Home Festival tour, the Dublin foursome will play a series of venues that they played as a young band.

The band will play:

The Sound House – Wednesday, December 4

– Wednesday, December 4 Whelans – Friday, December 6

– Friday, December 6 The Academy – Monday, December 8

– Monday, December 8 The Olympia Theatre – Thursday, December 12

– Thursday, December 12 Vicar Street – Monday, December 23

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 13, at 9am.