Gardaí investigating the deaths of three brothers near Mitchelstown, Co Cork earlier this week have confirmed postmortem examinations have concluded.

The results will not be released for operational reasons and a number of scenes continue to be preserved while technical examinations are ongoing.

Gardaí are now asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla car van, registration number 03-WW-1556, between the hours of midnight on Thursday and 10am on Friday to come forward.

The van was discovered abandoned near St Joseph’s Church a short distance away in Killacluig shortly after 10am on Friday.

The investigation is seeking to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Willie (66) and Patrick Hennessy (60) at their family farm at Curraghgorm, near Kildorrery, and the discovery of Johnny Hennessy’s (59) body in a river a short distance away.

Both Willie and Patrick Hennessy were found with serious head injuries, with gardaí suspecting an axe was used during the attack, while drowning is thought to have been the cause of Johnny Hennessy’s death.

Gardaí have said they are following several lines of enquiry, including the possibility that a dispute broke out to do with the ownership of land.

Anyone with information relating to the incident or the whereabouts of the van are asked to contact Gardaí at Michelstown Garda Station on 025-84833m the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

If you are impacted by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or the Samaritans on 116-123