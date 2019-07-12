Two separate winners travelled to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today to pick up their winning cheques.

First through the doors this morning was a family from north-west Cork who won the €500,000 EuroMillion Plus top prize on Friday, June 28.

The mother of the family told how the excitement of their win hasn’t abated since they checked their ticket together two weeks ago.

She said: “We were having a relaxing Saturday evening at home until one of the adult children burst through the doors to tell us that the half-million euro prize was won in the local shop.

“My immediate reaction was pure panic because I hadn’t a clue where I’d put my ticket.”

“After a few minutes of scrambling through the kitchen drawers, we finally found it and we all stood there watching the phone as we scanned the ticket, only to see a message pop up to tell us that we’d won.

“It was an absolutely magical moment to experience that with our family.”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Twohig’s SuperValu store on Strand Street in Kanturk.

The family are making plans on how to spend their winnings and, other than a small number of treats, they are going to be sensible with their wind-fall.

The mother said: “It’s a family win so we have a lot of plans as a group but I know one or two of them also have their eyes on some new cars.

“The very first thing that we will do is to pay off our mortgage and have a nice family holiday in the next few weeks.

“After that, we’ll take some time out before we decide on what to do with the rest.”

Also claiming a prize today was a Sligo woman who won a €74,269 after matching five numbers plus the Bonus in the Lotto on Saturday, July 6.

The Sligo native, who also wished to remain private, was travelling home from Dublin last weekend and she decided to buy a Lotto ticket at the Eason Store in Busárus in Dublin as she waited for her bus.