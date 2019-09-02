A massive recovery operation is taking place following the weekend’s fire at Douglas Village Shopping Center’s multi-storey car park.

Up to 60 vehicles were damaged in the blaze, most on level one of the structure.

Up to 45 vehicles in one area of level one, close to the seat of the fire, have been completely burned out.

A major logistics operation is being planned to remove all the cars. It’s expected that cranes will have to be used.

To relieve some stress, Keary’s car dealership is offering the ‘use of a car’ to those affected.

“Due to the unfortunate incident at Douglas Village Shopping Centre yesterday, Kearys Motor Group would like to offer the use of a car to those who have lost their vehicle in the fire with no pressure to buy,” they posted on their various social media platforms.

Hopefully, we can make things a little easier at this stressful time

Drivers can contact Kearys Renault, Hyundai, Nissan and Car store on the Kinsale Road to make an appointment.

To avail of the gesture, the dealership advises bringing your insurance details with you.

Management at Douglas Village Shopping Centre have also set up a dedicated phone line for the owners of some 200 cars which are still inside its fire-ravaged car park.

Contact 087 950 9800 to discuss arrangements.