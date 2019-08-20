Cork bar named Irish Bar of the Year second year running

Cask in Co. Cork has been named the Irish Bar of the Year for the second year running.

The bar, located on MacCurtin Street, opened its doors in 2017 and boasts an impressive cocktail menu in the stunning architecture of Cork’s Victorian Quarter.

Cask Exterior

Cask Interior

Galway’s The Old Orchard took home the Local Bar of the Year award, while J.M. Reidy’s in Kerry was crowned Best Newcomer.

Categories such as Dog-friendly Bar of the Year were introduced as part of this years line-up.

Did your local make the cut?

Here’s the full list of winners

Bar of the Year – Cask, Cork

Local Bar of the Year – The Old Orchard, Galway

Trad Bar of the Year – Lowry’s Irish Music and Whiskey Bar, Galway

City Bar of the Year – Café en Seine, Dublin

Hotel Bar of the Year – Panorama Bistro & Terrace @ The Montenotte Hotel, Cork

Hotel Bar of the Year (Five-Star Hotels) – The Sidecar Bar @ The Westbury Hotel, Dublin

Tourist Bar of the Year – Durty Nelly’s Bar, Clare

Restaurant Bar of the Year – Wild Honey Inn, Clare

Bar Food of the Year – Blakes Corner Bar, Galway

Gastro Bar of the Year – Knights Bar @ Clontarf Castle, Dublin

Outside Space of the Year – The Central, Meath

Best Designed Bar/Best Inside Space – J.M. Reidy’s, Kerry

Live Entertainment Bar of the Year – The Workmans Club, Dublin

Late Bar/Nightclub of the Year – Opium Club, Dublin

Best Bar to Watch the Match – Buskers On The Ball, Dublin

Cocktail Bar of the Year – Cask, Cork

Craft Bar of the Year – Impala, Cork

Gin Bar of the Year – Russell’s Saloon, Louth

Whiskey Bar of the Year – The Shelbourne Bar, Cork

Best Newcomer – J.M. Reidy’s, Kerry

Innovative Bar of the Year – The Virgin Mary Bar, Dublin

Dog-friendly Bar of the Year – Peadars Bar, Westmeath

Wine Bar of the Year – Piglet Wine Bar, Dublin

People’s Choice – 101, Limerick

Special Recognition Award – Charlie Chawke Group and Louis Fitzgeralds Group