Cork bar named Irish Bar of the Year second year running

Cask in Co. Cork has been named the Irish Bar of the Year for the second year running.
The bar, located on MacCurtin Street, opened its doors in 2017 and boasts an impressive cocktail menu in the stunning architecture of Cork’s Victorian Quarter.
Cask Exterior
Cask Interior
Galway’s The Old Orchard took home the Local Bar of the Year award, while J.M. Reidy’s in Kerry was crowned Best Newcomer.
Categories such as Dog-friendly Bar of the Year were introduced as part of this years line-up.
Did your local make the cut?
Here’s the full list of winners
Bar of the Year – Cask, Cork
Local Bar of the Year – The Old Orchard, Galway
Trad Bar of the Year – Lowry’s Irish Music and Whiskey Bar, Galway
City Bar of the Year – Café en Seine, Dublin
Hotel Bar of the Year – Panorama Bistro & Terrace @ The Montenotte Hotel, Cork
Hotel Bar of the Year (Five-Star Hotels) – The Sidecar Bar @ The Westbury Hotel, Dublin
Tourist Bar of the Year – Durty Nelly’s Bar, Clare
Restaurant Bar of the Year – Wild Honey Inn, Clare
Bar Food of the Year – Blakes Corner Bar, Galway
Gastro Bar of the Year – Knights Bar @ Clontarf Castle, Dublin
Outside Space of the Year – The Central, Meath
Best Designed Bar/Best Inside Space – J.M. Reidy’s, Kerry
Live Entertainment Bar of the Year – The Workmans Club, Dublin
Late Bar/Nightclub of the Year – Opium Club, Dublin
Best Bar to Watch the Match – Buskers On The Ball, Dublin
Cocktail Bar of the Year – Cask, Cork
Craft Bar of the Year – Impala, Cork
Gin Bar of the Year – Russell’s Saloon, Louth
Whiskey Bar of the Year – The Shelbourne Bar, Cork
Best Newcomer – J.M. Reidy’s, Kerry
Innovative Bar of the Year – The Virgin Mary Bar, Dublin
Dog-friendly Bar of the Year – Peadars Bar, Westmeath
Wine Bar of the Year – Piglet Wine Bar, Dublin
People’s Choice – 101, Limerick
Special Recognition Award – Charlie Chawke Group and Louis Fitzgeralds Group