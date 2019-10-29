Cork Airport have confirmed five new routes as they launched their winter schedule today.

Starting this week is the new Ryanair service to Katowice, Poland and the four routes introduced this summer have now been extended to the winter with flights from Cork to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań now available year-round.

There are other services from Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Flybe. There are flights from also flights from Cork to the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, France and Eastern Europe also available.

Passenger numbers at the airport are expected to rise by 5% over the winter period, according to Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

“With over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport this year, passengers have even greater choice when it comes to travel, with airlines also serving key European hub airports that connect passengers to even further destinations around the globe,” Mr MacCarthy added.