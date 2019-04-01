Holidaymakers in the south will have the option to visit a variety of destinations after Cork Airport announced eight new routes for the summer season.

From Dubrovnik to Lisbon, and from Naples to Poznań, the new flights connect Cork to a wider range of cities across Europe.

Aer Lingus commences two new twice-weekly routes this summer, to Dubrovnik, Croatia (from May 4 to September 28 on Tuesdays and Saturdays) and Nice, France (from April 17 to October 23 on Sundays and Wednesdays).

This will also be the first summer season for Aer Lingus’s new year-round Cork to Lisbon route, which commenced last October. It operates twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Ryanair has five new routes this summer, to Naples, Italy (from June 2 to August 28 on Sundays and Wednesdays), along with twice-weekly year-round routes to Poznań, Poland (from April 2), Malta (from April 4), and Budapest (from April 7).

Ryanair’s service between Cork and Luton Airport, launched last October, will run daily throughout the summer schedule.

In total, Ryanair has added an extra 45,000 seats to routes across France, Italy, and Spain this summer season.

“We are delighted to see our two biggest airline partners, Aer Lingus and Ryanair, expand their route network from Cork Airport this summer,” said Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

“The new routes are among the top requested destinations from our passengers.

“Their addition to Cork Airport’s 2019 Summer Schedule gives holidaymakers choosing to fly from the south of Ireland even greater destination choice this holiday season.”

Over 2.6m passengers are forecast to travel through Cork Airport this year.

