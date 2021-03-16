The workplace where a man tragically died yesterday morning in Co. Wexford has issued a statement.

Cooney Furlong Grain Company has offered its ‘deepest condolences’ to the family and friends of one of their employees who was sadly killed in a workplace accident yesterday.

Gardaí confirmed a man in his 40’s was pronounced dead following the fatal incident which occurred at a grain store premises in the Caim area of Enniscorthy at approximately 9:50am yesterday morning.

The man named locally as 41 year old Phillip Reck, who is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In a statement last night, a representative for the company said:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our esteemed colleague today. He was a committed and valued member of the team who worked with us for 18 years.

“We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“The Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority will continue to investigate the circumstances over the coming days, with our full co-operation.

“As this is now an ongoing investigation, we will not be in a position to make any further comment for the moment,” the Cooney Furlong Grain Company representative concluded.

The company has since posted online that it will remain closed for now.

The Health and Safety Authority have confirmed that an investigation is underway and no further details are available at this time.