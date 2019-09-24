A convicted prisoner has allegedly confessed to the murder of Teresa Halbach on tape, according to the makers of upcoming documentary series Convicting A Murderer.

The tapes are set to be delivered to law enforcement agencies and legal teams in due course.

Speaking exclusively to Newsweek, director of Convicting A Murderer, Shawn Rech, stated: “Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.”

Both Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey remain behind bars and claim their innocence.

The series is set to premiere in 2020.