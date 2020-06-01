Legal action may be taken against Carlow GAA after contestants in a draw to win a three bedroom house, voiced their concerns around how it was undertaken.

That’s according to the Irish Daily Mail, who report that contestants said that one ticket was left out of the draw making it ‘null’ and ‘void’.

The draw took place last weekend at Netwatch Cullen Park and was overseen by Bishop Denis Nulty and a group of chartered accountants.

The ‘Win a House’ tickets were sold for €100 each, and were drawn on May 30th.

The publication said that the draw was supposed to be held on four prior occasions – October 6th, December 24th and December 31st and April 18th.

The three bedroom house based in Carlow’s Castle Oaks estate was won by a Kilkenny man.

It’s believed to worth an estimated €250,000.