The HSE’s contact tracing app is to be trialled next week.
It was initially announced on March 29th, with the expectation it would be rolled out in 10 days.
The app has faced numerous delays over the past two months, centred around the app’s compatibility between Apple and Android.
It will be voluntary and will use a Bluetooth model to communicate between devices.
If a person spends a period of time in the same area as a confirmed case, a notification will be sent to the device.
The HSE has repeatedly said it will only store user’s data on the phone and will not be stored in a central database.
They said it has been designed so privacy is maximised and will help people to play a role in the contact tracing process.