By Dean Egan.

Work has commenced on a new fire station for New Ross in County Wexford.

It will be located at Bosheen beside Hewitsland recycling centre.

The current station is based on Michael Street for over 30 years.

Speaking to Beat news, local Councillor Michael Sheehan, says it’s a very welcome development:

“The old one in the middle of the town was becoming to small to meet the needs of the modern service and modern professionals.”

“I’m delighted to see a local company, Thorpe Engineering, awarded the €1.5m contract to build the new facility.”