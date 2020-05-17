There’s been a consistent fall in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

394 people are being treated around the country, that’s down from a peak of almost 900 in mid-April.

It comes as the country prepares to begin the first stage of exiting restrictions tomorrow.

Health Minister Simon Harris’ warning it needs to be approached with real care.

The HSE’s Kevin Kelleher says it’s important to realise the current public health measures will be with us for some time.

He said: “Social distancing is going to be an important part of our lives for the next year or two at least.”