With such uncertain times ahead, many of us are being forced to reassess our career path.

For those who think punting on a three-year college course is a risky move, Ormonde College of Further Education might just be the perfect solution.

Situated across several campus buildings in Kilkenny city and Thomastown, Ormonde College offers 23 Level 5 and 6 courses in disciplines from animal care to media studies.

Over the decades Ormonde College has established a stellar reputation for providing high educational standards – all while maintaining a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

It is this very quality that Principal John Kavanagh says is Ormonde’s key strength: “Students get a very personal experience with us at the college. Our size is our strength.”

In many respects, Ormonde College serves a dual function: to prepare students for further third level progression or for the workplace environment.

“We’re a one year or two year stop for our students”, says John. “Students here are all in search of their own next step. That’s why we have such a strong focus on career guidance. Some have aspirations of employment or going to college. That varies from course to course.”

With strong progression links with other colleges in the region such as IT Carlow, Carlow College and WIT, John notes that Ormonde College’s alumni have gone on to complete veterinary degrees, Level 8 nursing courses and more.

“We have a progression agreement with these colleges whereby they retain places on certain courses for our graduates once they meet the criteria.”

We find that the vast majority of our students who have the drive and aspirations get into college or a job in their field of study. We’ve had success in people getting into veterinary from our animal welfare course and nursing studies degrees from our healthcare course.”

Ormonde also boasts a highly successful workplace programme: “Every course has work placement, this offers an opportunity to get out in the community. Over the years we’ve built up a fabulous network of employers who take our students. Everything from St. Luke’s hospital to Beat have welcomed us.”

While the mechanics behind the college reopening in September remain tentative, John details a possible scenario in which the college would practice a blended learning approach.

“We plan to return in September, it’s important to start on time as the academic year is quite short… One of the things we’re looking at is to frontend the more theoretical aspects of the course in the first few months. We’ll be tuned up and ready whatever the scenario.”

With the uncertainty that COVID brings, Ormonde College is doing its bit to ensure that registration remains as simple as possible.

Applications are now open online at ormondecollege.ie where it takes just a few minutes to complete an application.

“Within a week we’ll arrange a questionnaire that students respond to which is similar to interview questions. We won’t be closing applications, but we do encourage that you apply if interested because once a course is full, it’s full.”

Courses on offer at Ormonde College of Further Education include:

Animal Care | Art (Portfolio Preparation) | Art with Animation Studies | Advanced Certificate in Fine Art (with Animation Options) | Art, Craft & Design (Grennan Mill Craft School) |Advanced Craft Studies (Grennan Mill Craft School) | Beauty Therapy & Makeup Artistry | Advanced Beauty Therapy (with Makeup Artistry & Spa Therapy) | Software & App Development | Office Administration | Tourism & Business | Childhood Studies (with Special Needs & Drama) | Early Childhood Education with Special Needs Assisting |Applied Psychology | Exercise & Health Fitness | Hairdressing & Barbering Techniques (Level 5) | Hairdressing & Barbering Techniques (Level 6) | Health Service Skills | Youth Work & Addiction Studies | Community Care | Nursing Studies | Media Studies | Security Studies

