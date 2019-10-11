Conor McGregor is facing up to six months in prison for an alleged assault in Dublin earlier this year.

The MMA star faces a single assault charge following an incident at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh on April 6.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault was widely circulated on social media in August.

The incident prompted comments from the head of the UFC, Dana White and from McGregor himself, who in an interview with ESPN, said footage of the alleged incident was like a “dagger” to his heart.

The 31-year-old has three weeks to decide if he’ll fight the charge, after appearing before Dublin District Court earlier this morning.