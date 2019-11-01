Conor McGregor has been convicted and fined €1,000 for assaulting a man in a pub in Dublin last April.

The 31-year-old punched him in the face after he refused several glasses of his own whiskey, which he was handing out to those in the bar.

The court heard the UFC fighter has already paid compensation to the man, but the amount wasn’t disclosed this afternoon.

His victim didn’t attend today’s sentence hearing, but McGregor’s solicitor told the judge he accepts his client’s apology.

McGregor pleaded for leniency and the judge was told a conviction would cause him severe difficulties in relation to fights in the US.

The judge noted his early plea and remorse, and while she decided a custodial sentence wasn’t appropriate, she did convict and fine.