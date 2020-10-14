The Government has tonight announced a ban on household visits in response to rising Covid-19 numbers.

The only exceptions to the rule will be for household visits on compassionate grounds and essential reasons such as childcare.

The rules will also apply to gardens at home.

The new measures will kick in from midnight tomorrow night.

The cabinet also agreed to move Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal to level four restrictions to coincide with new measures introduced on the other side of the border in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health was earlier notified of 1,095 new coronavirus cases and five further deaths.