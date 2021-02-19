By Joleen Murphy

Concerns are being raised by the hospitality sector on when the country will reopen for domestic travel.

It comes as very few restrictions are expected to be lifted until May.

Many businesses had hoped to reopen their doors to customers in the next couple of months.

However, fresh doubt has now been cast over when the hospitality industry will be back trading again.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says it’s too early to tell when stay-cations will be permitted.

“It certainly has to be on the cards. The simple answer is no body knows. NPHET don’t know.”

Managing Director of Hotel Doolin in Co Clare, Donal Minihane, says people need to be given certainty on a time frame.

“It’s a pity again the way the message is being communicated to us. It has been a feature since the beginning of the pandemic. The communication from government has been really poor. ”

With stay cations being mainly the only option this summer there’s been a spike in demand for camper van rentals.

CEO of Camping Ireland, Con Quill, says some people have already made plans to holiday before May.

“There was a certain level of bookings coming in for Easter and May. It’ll be a major disappointment they’ll have to transfer the booking to later date.”

Faitle Ireland says Self-catering providers are seeing a high level of booking inquiries for July and August.