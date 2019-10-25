A Wexford county councillor has expressed concerns over the housing of asylum seekers in the old Rosslare Hotel building.

The Wexford People reports that Councillor Ger Carthy (Ind) has voiced concerns over the presence of asylum seekers at the hotel, claiming that these people “have needs and requirements”.

While Hotel Rosslare is not a designated direct provision centre, the site’s owners claim the vacant site is used to absorb overflow from other group hotels in the country, all of which are official centres of direct provision.

Cllr. Ger Carthy states that the current situation has been going on for a number of months, despite assurances that it was just a temporary arrangement.

Of the six designated direct provision sites in the South East, none are located in Co. Wexford.

Wexford County Council is to follow up the matter along with the hotel’s group owners and the Department of Justice and Equality.