Hospitals will be “overrun” by Covid-19 if the current growth rate continues, the HSE’s chief clinical officer has said.

There are now 673 coronavirus patients in hospitals, an increase of 92 since Saturday morning.

Dr Colm Henry has warned the current trend means hospitals can expect up to 3,000 admissions by the end of the month.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he said the situation was an “unprecedented scenario” for the health service.

The Republic’s 14-day incidence rate is now at 381.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Catherine Motherway, an intensive care physician at University Hospital Limerick, said rising admissions will impact non-Covid care. “The last time round in March we cancelled everything … this time round there is going to be an attempt made to continue to prioritise life-saving surgical procedures that are scheduled,” she said.

“Certainly, minor surgical procedures may need to be cancelled.”

This comes as the chief medical officer urged older and more vulnerable people to stay at home, after the State saw a record-breaking number of coronavirus cases reported on Saturday.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential.

“This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”