295 children who are in care do not have an up-to-date care plan, with the highest number being in Cork according to Tusla’s latest figures.
As of June, there were 5,957 children in care across the country, 91 per cent are or which are in foster care, either provided by the state or relatives.
The remaining 9 per cent are in either residential care or other care placements.
According to the figures for June 2020, 295 children in care did not have an up-to-date care plan.
Of the figures relating to June 2020, 71 of the children without an updated plan were in Cork, 44 were in Dublin North and 39 were in Dublin North City.
Another area with a high number is Sligo/Leitrim/west Cavan, at 27.
341 children in care also did not have an allocated social worker in June.
Terry Dignan, the chief executive of Empowering People in Care, says care plans are essential.
“It is really a plan to ensure that the child or young person has the best possible experience in care – that their needs are provided for.
“It also expands into an aftercare plan for when that child leaves care at 18, so it’s an essential component of the care experience of a child because it really is the roadmap for how that child will manage.
“To have so many children without a up-to-date care plan is a significant concern,” Mr Dignan added.