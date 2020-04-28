The Irish College of General Practitioners says it is concerned by a “fall-off” in the numbers of children being vaccinated.

It says there has been a noticeable decrease in the numbers being brought to clinics by parents since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

GPs have since begun phoning parents on the issue in an effort to increase attendance.

President of the ICGP, Dr Mary Favier’s urging parents not to be put off by the current crisis.

“We have seen over the last number of weeks there had been a fall-off initially in childhood immunisations with parents hesitant, but it is coming back,” she said.

“It also applies to the vaccinations you need in pregnancy as well and it will apply to influenza vaccination again in September. Some of these public health measures are so important to keep people healthy and to keep our small babies and young children healthy.

“We would appeal to parents that they keep the vaccines up to date.”