The acting Chief Medical Officer is warning that complacency is now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of COVID-19 here.

Dr. Ronan Glynn’s urging people to remain vigilant as the pandemic accelerates globally.

Yesterday ten more people tested positive in Ireland, but no further deaths were reported.

DCU professor, Anthony Staines, says every compromise we make adds to the risk:

“I wouldn’t go to a nightclub now and I don’t see that many people will want to. I wouldn’t go to a crowded pub or a crowded restaurant.”

“The main fact is that one metre is better than no metres, two metres is a lot better than one metre.

“So if we go to one metre in terms of social distancing we will pay a price for that in terms of the control of the illness.”