A competitor has been killed in the Donegal International Rally this afternoon.

A second man in his thirties, his navigator, who was involved in the collision has been seriously injured and is being treated at Letterkenny Hospital.

The matter is under investigation and the local Coroner has been notified.

The crash happened at 12.30pm on Super Stage 15 on the Fanad Head Loop. The name of the victim has not yet been officially released.

The final stages of the rally have been cancelled. The rally started on Friday. Today was the final day.

Motorsport Ireland said in a statement: “It is with regret that Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club announce that a fatality has occurred during the final day of the 2019 Donegal International Rally on Sunday June 23.

“The three day annual event takes place in June each year and attracts large numbers of spectactors and in excess of 200 competitors took part in this years’ event.

“The relevant authorities have begun a full investigation into the incident and will be assisted by Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club.

“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

“The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family of the bereaved.”

In a statement, Donegal Motor Club said: “Donegal Motor Club want to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30pm. The matter is currently being dealt with.”

Gardaí are at the scene and have confirmed a “serious collision”.

More as we get it.