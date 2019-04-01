The entire Mahon community is rallying around the family of toddler Zac Higgins, who was injured in a hit-and-run a week ago.

A fundraising campaign has been established to help the family cover costs, including transport and accommodation.

Zac remains in an induced coma in Temple Street Hospital a week after the accident in Castle Meadows in Mahon. He suffered broken bones and a bleed to the brain and is facing a potentially long rehabilitation.

Doctors hope to begin the process of removing him from the coma today.

His parents Paul and Aishling remain at his bedside.

The campaign was launched today at the clubhouse of Ringmahon Rangers. Paul is the club treasurer and Zac was a regular at matches before his accident.

Chris O’Leary, a family friend, is involved in establishing the campaign.

He said: “Zac could be facing a long recovery and that is the basis for establishing the fund. It is a changing situation so rehabilitation could be longer than we expect.”

“Paul and Aishling are very grateful for the support and the well wishes that they have received.”

A GoFundMe page was set up over the weekend. More than 250 people have already contributed over €8,000.

The fundraising committee hopes to get more than €50,000 to help Zac’s recovery.

Contributions can be made here.

Share it:













Don't Miss