Four winners and two runners-up from the South-East were crowned at the 2019 IPB Pride of Place awards in Kilkenny this week.

It is an All-Island competition whereby local authorities from across the island nominate groups in their communities who they feel have made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood, working collectively. The competition culminates with a Gala Awards Ceremony.

Waterford were the big winners, with Alexander Street winning Category 1 (Urban Neighbourhoods/Villages with a population under 1000), while the Déise Day Centre in Dungarvan won the Categroy 8 award (Age Friendly)

‘Homely, convivial and happy’ are words that the judges used to describe the small city community of Alexander Street, with the residents group considered an ‘undoubtedly crucial part of this charming enclave’.

Meanwhile the judges were particularly impressed by the sense of shared happiness and enjoyment that emanated from those who were cared for and those who cared for them at the Déise Day Centre in Dungarvan.

According to the citation, it provides ‘an invaluable range of services and constantly looks for new and better ways in which activities can be expanded.’

The village of Craanford in County Wexford were the winners in Category 2 (Population Category 300 – 1000) for the ‘many and varied initiatives and projects successfully undertaken by this go-ahead community’ and ‘an underlying and all-embracing community spirit’ which exists.

Category seven (Community Wellbeing) also went to the region, with the Kilmacow Community in County Kilkenny commended for their ‘generosity of spirit and unity of purpose…whether it was the provision of a residential and retirement village or putting people with disabilities at the heart of the community’.

Fellow Kilkenny parrish Ballyhale were runners up in the Population 0-300 Category, while Solohead Parish Centenary Committee in Tipperary also won a runners-up award in the ‘Creative Place Initiative’

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the awards, which were hosted in 2019 by Kilkenny County Council in the Lyrath Hotel.