The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes has now been sent a third invitation to appear before an Oireachtas Committee.

It has declined invitations on two previous occasions since the publication of the report in January, as it felt it would be ‘inappropriate.

But commission member Professor Mary Daly spoke about the report at a UK seminar earlier this week, where she said some testimony was left out as it didn’t meet the legal standard of evidence.

Chairperson of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee and Carlow- Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion, says it’s imperative the commission accepts the invitation.

“We need to look at the report again and I don’t know if can really stand in its current form”

“I don’t think it’s adequate – I think there’s a lot of holes in it and I think if they don’t come forward and answer questions – and give those answers and see the where the Minister and the Department can go with the report – I don’t know if that report can really stand at all.”