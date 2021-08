By Dean Egan.

Comedian Sean Lock has died of cancer, aged 58.

He’s best known for his work on TV show, 8 out of 10 Cats.

The star’s agent says he passed away at home, surrounded by his family.

This is desperately sad news. Such a brilliantly funny man. https://t.co/SINgJqvkFI — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) August 18, 2021