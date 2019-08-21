After losing a challenge on the ‘PJ and Jim in the Morning’ breakfast show on Classic Hits, PJ’s forfeit was to wear a Kerry jersey on Hill 16 during the All Ireland final on Sunday, September 1.

The dedicated Dub fan initially refused to do the forfeit until ‘Make-a-Wish’ Ireland got in touch with the show to ask if he would consider doing it for charity.

A target was chosen and PJ has agreed that if €5,000 is raised by August 30, he will wear a Kerry jersey for the entire Dublin-Kerry final on Croke Park’s Hill 16.

Within two hours, almost €1000 has been raised.

Hundreds of listeners gave their reaction to the show via Whatsapp, with one Dub offering to donate €20 for him not to wear the Kerry Jersey.

One listener suggested that “he won’t get out of Croke Park alive”.

Speaking about the high possibility of wearing the jersey, PJ Gallagher said: “I’ve been a Dubs fan all my life and have been to 6 All-Ireland finals involving Dublin. If I wear the jersey, I should be allowed to eat my breakfast out of the Sam Maguire.

It takes a lot of training and dedication to play in an All Ireland Final, but it will take more dedication and preparation to wear a Kerry Jersey on the Hill”.

To donate €4, you can text MYWISH to 50300.

Make-a-Wish will receive a minimum of €3.60. If you would like to donate a larger amount, you can donate at www.makeawish.ie