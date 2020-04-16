Leo Varadkar has said the college term for current Leaving Cert students may not start until October or November.

The delayed Leaving Certificate examinations will lead to a knock-on impact for the college year.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is also to give advice on the wearing of masks in public this week.

Earlier, Varadkar said he doesn’t know if restrictions will be lifted on May 5th.

At the start of business, Leo Varadkar warned measures may be extended beyond the current timeline.

Speaking today, he noted that he doesn’t yet “know if we’ll be able to relax restrictions on May 5th”.

He continued: “I do know if we can at all it’s going to be gradual and over a number of months.