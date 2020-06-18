Colleagues of a garda who was shot dead in Co. Roscommon last night prayed alongside the priest who gave him the last rights.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was on patrol in Castlerea on Wednesday night when he went to deal with an incident on the main street.

The situation evolved into a physical altercation, which ended in the 49-year-old being shot a number of times.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place later day.

Fr. John McManus read Garda Horkan his last rights: “I thought it was very poignant in the stillness of the scene and the shock of his colleagues that they actually joined me in prayer towards the end,” he said. “It was very sad.”

“The town of Castlerea I know is deeply shocked and saddened waking up to the news this morning.”

Image: Detective Garda Colm Horkan, AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA