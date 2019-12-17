The current cold spell will come to an end on Wednesday morning.

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for all South East counties from early tomorrow morning.

The forecaster is predicting heavy rain for the five counties in the region, along with Wicklow, Cork and Kerry.

Warnings for wind and rain tomorrow Wednesday 18th December 2019. pic.twitter.com/DwcSkBc2Bp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 17, 2019

Temperatures will rise from today’s low of -5 to 10 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole country.