A bill aiming to tackle online bullying has been signed into law by the President.

The sharing of intimate images without consent is now illegal, and if someone is found guilty of the crime they will face an unlimited fine and/or up to seven years imprisonment.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill – is widely known as Coco’s Law, after 21-year-old Nicole Fox, who died by suicide following a prolonged period of online abuse in 2018.

Her mother Jackie campaigned for this new law, and believes it will make people realise the seriousness of the issue.

“If I had have had this law in place, maybe I could have Nicole here with me today.

“I am hoping that the courts will make examples of people to let them know they can’t continue destroying peoples lives the way they’ve done. Or worse, making someone feel that they can’t live past another day.”

Nicole Fox Fenlon, known affectionately as ‘Coco’, died by suicide in 2018 and since then, Ms Fox has campaigned for stricter measures surrounding online harassment.

Earlier this month Ms. Fox said; “There are no words suffice to express my appreciation and thanks to the people of Ireland for the support, love and comfort you have given me and my family as I travelled the country campaigning for Coco’s Law. Thank you.”