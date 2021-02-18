Cocaine with an estimated street value of €12.04 million has been seized in Co Cork, in one of the biggest seizures in the history of the State.

In a joint operation on Thursday, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s customs service discovered around 172 kilograms of suspected cocaine during a search in Ringaskiddy Port.

The drugs were discovered following an “intensive search” of containers that had arrived from Central America.

Director of Customs Drug Law Enforcement Mick Gilligan said combating the smuggling of controlled drugs into the State was a priority for Revenue.

“Today, Revenue’s customs service deployed the full suite of our specialist search resources to control this vessel from Central America including our container x-ray scanner, drug dog detection teams, container inspection teams and deep rummage officers from our customs national maritime service,” he said.

“Today’s seizure of cocaine will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken every day by Revenue’s customs service and An Garda Síochána in confronting this threat”.

The head of organised and serious crime within An Garda Síochána, John O’Driscoll, said the seizure was the result of collaboration.

“[The seizure] demonstrates the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities,” Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll said.

“The Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity”.