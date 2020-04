Gardaí seized drugs in separate searches in Carlow and Kilkeny over the bank holiday weekend.

Last Friday, officers from Carlow stopped a driver at a Covid-19 checkpoint, who was found to be in possession of cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply.

On Monday, Kilkenny Gardaí seized almost 2 thousand euro worth of Cannabis after a man was acting suspiciously and searched.

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents.