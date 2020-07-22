Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man in his 60s who was believed to be missing in the River Nore.

Two units of the fire service and an ambulance are also on the scene at the Lacken Water area along the river as well as Gardaí, and a search was carried out for a man in his late 60s in dark clothing who went missing at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

The Coastguard helicopter was called while a scour of the river is taking place.

A woman noticed a man in the river earlier this afternoon that she believed to be in difficulty.

When she returned minutes later, the man was missing, and the alarm was raised.

Coastguard helicopter hovering over the river Nore in #Kilkenny this afternoon. Emergency services and Gardaí on the bank of the river. Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/SMOoeIPefi — Dean Egan (@deanpatrickegan) July 22, 2020

After searching the area, Gardaí do not believe the man got into trouble in the water, but have asked anyone who has seen the man, or talked to the woman that raised the alarm in the Lacken Water area of the river, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.