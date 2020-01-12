People in coastal counties are being warned of high tides and storm surges as Storm Brendan makes its way towards Ireland.

Its first effects are expected late tonight, with three wind warnings kicking in tomorrow from 7am.

Two are orange alerts, and cover all counties along the south and west coast, while a yellow warning covers the rest of the country.

The Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place to midnight, while the warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford lifts at 3pm.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Harm Luijkx from Met Eireann said it will be very windy in some parts all day.

Mr Luijkx said: “For the north-west it will be out from seven o’clock in the morning on Monday until midnight.

“For the south of the country the worst will all be over by midday, but that will also start from seven o’clock on Monday morning.”

