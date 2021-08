By Cillian Doyle.

€281,318 worth of funding will be given to 23 sports clubs across Waterford under the Sports Capital and Equiptment Programme.

It comes as the national fund of €16.6m was announced by Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers last week.

A record 3,100 applications were made to this year’s programme.

When awarding funding, special priority was given to projects that are located in areas with high levels of socio-economic disadvantage.

Photo: Pexels