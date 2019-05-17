The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has insisted that co-living is part of the solution to addressing supply issues.

The model provides en-suite bedrooms with shared, communal living areas and is similar to student accommodation but aimed at young, working professionals.

New figures from the CSO this week show a 23% increase in home completions in the first quarter of this year.

However, opposition politicians have been highly critical of the government’s policies.

Minister Murphy says we need to start building the right type of homes.

“The challenge we face at the moment, as supply is increasing, is becoming more of a question of not increasing supply, which is happening now quite dramatically, but what we’re building and where,” he said.

“It becomes more of a planning issue. So as we increase supply, we have to make sure we’re building the right types of homes.

“That means student accommodation, it also means accommodation for the elderly. It also means places to rent.

So what we’re doing with co-living is bringing around another option, another choice for people, if they choose to go for it.

“In the guidelines that we have published, it’s about bringing forward apartments with some co-living space as well,” he said.